Lifetime releases trailer for ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ sequel

The Lifetime Channel is giving its viewers a taste of the follow-up of its bombshell documentary on singer R. Kelly.

The channel released a trailer of the second part, titled “Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning.” It’s scheduled to air over three nights, starting on Jan. 2.

It will show both new alleged survivors, as well as the aftermath on the singer and one of his alleged victims who appeared in part one.

The first series showed women who accused Kelly of sexual misconduct that reportedly went on for years. He’s now in prison in Chicago, facing federal and state charges that include kidnapping, forced labor and sexual exploitation of a child.

Kelly pleaded not guilty, and his federal trial is set to begin in may.