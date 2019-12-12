FeedonThis: For the Bears, it’s win or (probably) stay home in January

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There really isn't much room for error left for the Bears at this point. If they lose this week, they're not necessarily eliminated from the race for an NFC playoff spot, but realistically they're done.

It puts some added importance on what is already a big rivalry game against the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday as the team must win to keep their January dreams alive.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman had one more preview of the upcoming contest on Sports Feed Thursday afternoon along with their predictions for the contest. That segment is part of the best of the show in #FeedonThis, which you can see in the video above.

Thursday was also the day the Bears nominated their candidate for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award - and that went to receiver Allen Robinson.

Jarrett talks about what it means to him with Josh during Social Fodder in the video above

Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings are finished up in San Diego, and it was a quiet week for both the Cubs and White Sox.

Josh and Jarrett talk about what's ahead for each team in the video above.

As the Bulls continue to struggle, so does their attendance, so would that be enough to force change in management or coaching?

Jarrett and Josh discuss the impact of the low clouds at the United Center in the video above.