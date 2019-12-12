Clouds persist with an increasing chance of rain/snow

At least the winds will die down out of the south, but Friday will again see more clouds than sun with an increasing chance of rain overnight. A cold front will move through our area Saturday with winds shifting to the northwest and rain changing over to wet snow as temps fall Saturday afternoon.

Snow will end Saturday night with the sun returning briefly on Sunday as low pressure develops in the Texas panhandle. There is still uncertainty as to what path the ensuing low pressure system will take but indications are there’s a good chance accumulating snow may reach the Chicago area Monday.

Arctic-source high pressure will follow Monday’s snow with daytime highs in the 20s and overnight lows in the single digits/teens midweek.