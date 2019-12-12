× Chicago Scene: Live performance from CSO’s Merry Merry Chicago!

Michael Brown – Member of the Chicago Symphony Chorus

http://www.EmildeCou.com

Event:

The CSO’s annual tradition, MERRY, MERRY CHICAGO! returns for its fifth year at Symphony Center with a celebration of holiday music offered in six performances, December 14 to 23. Conducted by Emil de Cou, the program features Members of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and the Chicago Symphony Chorus directed by Duain Wolfe. Festive songs and carols such as “Deck the Halls”, “White Christmas” and “Angels we Have Heard on High” are featured alongside classic choral works like the “Hallelujah Chorus” from Handel’s Messiah.

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60604

Tickets are at: http://www.cso.org

Or by phone at 800-223-7114 or 312- 294-3000