Anthony Bruno dazzles performing his rendition of “Jingle Bells”

Anthony Bruno, dubbed the “Viceroy of Vibrato”, sings and swings with holiday charm in his Holiday Spectacular, the most magical Holiday event of the season. Anthony and his orchestra perform your favorite yuletide carols from a catalogue of over 50 Holiday classics including White Christmas, Let It Snow, Winter Wonderland, and many more. Fresh out of the studio, the orchestra will showcase material from its debut record for the 2019 Holiday Season with fresh arrangements of Christmas classics as well as timeless versions from the likes of Sinatra and Bublè. The Anthony Bruno Holiday Spectacular, now in its 4th annual season, has performed throughout the Chicago-land area entertaining listeners, drinkers, and dancers, alike!

“I genuinely love Christmas music and Christmas time in general. When I decided to start the Anthony Bruno Christmas Spectacular shows and then record a record, it was always such a magical and joyful experience. The audience sings along to every song and you can tell people really love this music and the feeling they get this time of year”.

Born in Elk Grove Village, he moved to Chicago when he was 18 to study music at the DePaul University School of Music. He graduated in 2007 and has been performing and teaching steadily since then. He’s worked with music superstars including The Temptations, The Four Tops, Larry Carlton (Steely Dan), Mary Wilson of the Supremes, and Wynton Marsalis to name a few. He has also performed in two Universal Pictures Movies, "Public Enemies" with Johnny Depp and Diana Krall, and "The Express”.

