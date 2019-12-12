Allen Robinson named Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Allen Robinson is the Bears 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

The award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.

Robinson talked to chicagobears.com about the nomination.

“This means a lot to me, especially given what the Payton name means to this city, organization and league. Thank you to all of those who have supported me, especially my family, teammates and the Bears. Helping the youth in Chicago through my ‘Within Reach Foundation’ will continue to be a priority of mine and I’m excited to see what else we can accomplish.”

The award, now in its 50th year — it was named after the late Hall of Fame running back in 1999 — will be handed out in Miami on Feb. 1, the night before the Super Bowl at NFL Honors, when The Associated Press reveals its individual NFL award winners.

“Every day, in cities and towns across America, NFL players give of themselves to make our communities better,”NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says. “This year, as we celebrate our 100th season and the 50th year of the Walter Payton NFL Man of Year Award, NFL players have continued to raise the bar on community engagement and impact.”

All 32 nominees will receive a donation of up to $50,000 in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice.