1 dead after car crashes into house on Far South Side

CHICAGO — One person was killed after a car crashed into a house on the city’s Far South Side.

Chicago police said the crash happened after officers attempted to stop a vehicle. Witnesses said an SUV was being chased by police when the driver lost control and slammed into a house near 102nd Street and Wentworth Avenue Thursday evening around 8 p.m.

The fire department said one person was killed and there were also two pediatric patients transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Collapse rescue trucks were initially called to the scene.

One neighbor said people who were inside the house at the time of the crash were not hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.