White Sox acquire outfielder Nomar Mazara from the Rangers

SAN DIEGO – It wasn’t a free agent signing but rather a trade that was the first move for the White Sox during the 2019 MLB Winter Meetings.

It also wasn’t a pitcher, as some might have expected since they’re in a market for a frontline starter.

Instead, the team chose to add to their major league outfield by acquiring Nomar Mazara from the Rangers in exchange for minor league outfield Steele Walker.

He’s been in the majors for four years, all with Texas, with a career slash line of .261/.320/.435 with 79 homers and 308 RBI. In 2019, Mazara was on par with his career numbers as he hit .268/.318/.469 with 19 homers and 66 RBI in 116 games.

Oddly enough, the highlight of Mazara’s 2019 came against the White Sox on June 21st when he slugged a 505-foot homer off Reynaldo Lopez at Globe Life Park in Arlington. It would end up being the longest of the entire MLB season.

In 12 at-bats against his new team in 2019, Mazara had six hits, two doubles, three homers, and six RBI.

“At just 24 years old, Nomar provides us with a left-handed hitting right fielder who fits into our current team’s development arc and who still has untapped potential, said White Sox general manager Rick Hahn in a statement released from the team. “Nomar adds yet another young, exciting bat with upside to our lineup.”

Mazara joins the team with one year remaining on his current deal and comes to Chicago primarily as a right fielder. He could see heavy time at the position this season, joining Eloy Jimenez, Adam Engel, and Leury Garcia in the outfield at the moment.

While it might not be the move that many had hoped the team would make to start off the Winter Meetings, the addition adds another piece to what the White Sox hope is a winning roster in 2020.