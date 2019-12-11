Thousands brave cold, make pilgrimage to Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES PLAINES, Ill. — Thousands of Catholics gathered in Des Plaines Wednesday at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

The faithful believe Dec. 12 is the day Mary appeared to Juan Diego in Mexico.

“It’s the Lady of Guadalupe and it’s something that we do it’s a tradition,” Sylvia Portilla said. “We love to do it because it’s very important for our families.”

Des Plaines is the second-most popular venue outside of Mother Mary’s Shrine at the basilica in Mexico City.

Some attend to thank the mother of God for her divine intervention and attribute miracles to her. Some of the faithful bring flowers. And all bring their intentions for better days to come here and, in the creed of Christians everywhere, in the next life to come.

Portilla said she prays for love and more.

“I always pray for peace in the world,” she said. “All the world be healthy and be kind.”