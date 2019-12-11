The Harlem Globetrotters’ Scooter and Hops brought flair to the Morning News

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scooter and Hops of The Harlem Globetrotters joined the Morning News and shared how they continue to break world records.

The Globetrotters are back in Chicago on Dec. 26 at the United Center and Dec. 27 at the Allstate Arena for their Pushing the Limits tour.

During the tour, Globetrotters’ fans will experience even bigger moments and memories, including a live world record attempt at each game. Plus, many markets will feature a glow in the dark performance.

As part of the tour, the Globetrotters will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the four-point shot, a shot 30-feet from the basket which they introduced to the sport in 2010.

The team will also bring back its popular “Magic Pass” pre-game event, which enables fans to come onto the court, meet their favorite Globetrotters for pictures and autographs, and even learn how to spin a ball on their finger just like the stars.

For more information on the Globetrotters and for tickets to their upcoming appearances, visit harlemglobetrotters.com/markets/chicago.