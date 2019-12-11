Strong “SSW” winds “warm” temps here (40s) as snow piles up across the Upper Midwest; new cold punch hits late Saturday and Sunday; Monday snow remains a threat with frigid arctic air to follow

Posted 10:55 PM, December 11, 2019, by
