Strong “SSW” winds “warm” temps here (40s) as snow piles up across the Upper Midwest; new cold punch hits late Saturday and Sunday; Monday snow remains a threat with frigid arctic air to follow
-
Wintry mix and snow possible Sunday night
-
Winter Weather Advisory cancelled; Drop in temps expected still
-
PHOTOS: October snow blankets parts of Chicago area
-
Winter Weather Advisory issued across Chicago area, snow expected overnight
-
Weather to become unsettled as November wanes
-
-
High winds, including 60 mph gusts, sweep Chicago Thursday; same system delivered 30+” snow in Colorado’s mountains; Thanksgiving weather quiets down between storms—but Storm #2 brings rain by Saturday—and possible snow Sunday
-
Light snow possible Sunday night, sun on the way
-
Snow moves out but bitter cold is next
-
Winter Weather Advisory for Chicago area counties along and north of Interstate-80 tonight into Monday afternoon
-
Winter Weather Advisory for accumulating snow tonight into Thursday across a good portion of the Chicago area – Lakeshore Flood Advisory Thursday
-
-
Winter chill to return following Monday’s rain
-
Snow makes for messy Monday commute, record cold possible this week
-
Snow, wind expected Monday before record cold blast