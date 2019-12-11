Ryan Glasspiegel previews the 200th Bears-Packers game on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - In Week 1, the epic match-up to open up the 100th season on NFL football didn't really live up to expectations.

Both teams featured little offense and big defense, with the Packers knocking off the Bears 10-3 at Soldier Field on September 5th. It set the tone for the season for both teams, as Green Bay has gone back to the top of the division while the Bears have sputtered at times in a 7-6 season.

Sunday's second match-up will play a big part in the postseason fate for both squads, and Ryan Glasspiegel of The Big Lead gave his take on the upcoming game on Sports Feed Wednesday. You can watch his discussion with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman in the video above or below.