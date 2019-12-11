Proposed $1.2M settlement in police custody death moving forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A proposed settlement of $1.2 million in the Heriberto Godinez case is moving forward to a vote by the full city council.

The city's finance committee authorized the settlement Wednesday, with only four votes against it.

One belonged to 15th Ward Ald. Raymond Lopez.

Last week he tweeted, "No way in hell I'm voting to give $1.2 million to the estate of a coked out gang banger that died resisting arrest."

Lopez let the committee know he has not changed his mind.

"We have to send a message," said Lopez. "We have to stand up and fight not only the criminals in the streets, but the criminals in the courts when they try to sue us for money for the bad behavior and terror they inflicted on the 77 communities we all represent."

Godinez died in police custody while he was being arrested for burglary in 2015.

An autopsy revealed he had cocaine in his system. But it also said having an officer step on his neck was a significant contributing factor to his death.

Supporters of the settlement found that paying $1.2 million would be much cheaper than battling the Godinez family in court.

"The cost of trying it for us would outweigh the cost of the settlement offer. That's what I've struggled with," said 11th Ward Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson.