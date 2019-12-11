Midday Fix: How to Keep Mother Nature from Turning into The Grinch During Holiday Travel
Gabe Saglie – Senior Editor, Travelzoo
Tips:
Mother Nature Interrupts Your Travel Plans, Now What?
- Look out for waivers
- If the weather gets really bad, airlines will preemptively allow you to change plans without a fee… should you take advantage of them?
- Download your airline app
- Real-time info on things like weather delays and cancelations are often delivered thru the airline’s app before it’s announced, giving you extra time to handle
- Program your airline’s 800 numbers into your phone
- Get informed
- Familiarize yourself forecasts at your take-off, connecting & landing spots
- Know Your Rights
- Weather-related issues means minimal compensation from airlines
- Insurance
- The basics will help offset some of your costs
- Cancellation policies
- What are the policies at hotels, rental cars, cruises, etc. if your flight there gets canceled?
- Pack light
- Don’t check bags: it makes it easier to switch flights if weather becomes an issue
- Pack more
- We’re talking toiletries and essentials: if weather delays you or keeps you grounded for a day or more, you’’ have the basics you need
- Fend for yourself
- Get prepared with your own snacks, entertainment and charge cords
- Flex your status
- Fly an airline with which you’ve got status, you’ll get dibs on solutions