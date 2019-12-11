× Lunchbreak: Filipino Breakfast

St. Jane Hotel Chicago Executive Chef Kristine Subido

Free Rein Chicago

224 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60601

https://www.freereinrestaurant.com/

https://stjanehotel.com/

Promotion:

Available now until further notice, Free Rein and the St. Jane will be offering a special weekend rate of $149, which includes brunch for two and complimentary parking. Terms & Conditions apply.

Recipe:

Filipino Breakfast

Serves 2 people

Ingredients

4 slices of thick cut smoked bacon “Neuske brand Bacon Steak”

4 large organic eggs

2 cups of steamed jasmine rice (leftover or fresh)

1 cup of grape tomatoes, sliced in half

¼ cup of sliced red onions

¼ cup of cilantro leaves, chopped

2 Tbsp of fresh lime juice

2 tsp of fish sauce (optional)

Pinch of sea salt

Pinch of cracked black pepper

1 Tbsp of olive oil

¼ cup of chopped fresh garlic

1 Tbsp of sugar and salt seasoning *

Water

Sugar and Salt Seasoning (Mix well and set aside)

1 Tbsp of sea salt

2 Tbsp of sugar

2 tsp of ground pepper

1 tsp of ground turmeric

1 tsp of smoked paprika

Method and Technique

For the bacon:

Heat a medium size sauté pan and place the 4 slices of thick cut bacon and start to render the fat. Cook for about 3-5 minutes on each side until it starts to gain color and slightly roasted and crisp around the edges. Turn the heat on low and sprinkle the sugar and salt mix liberally on each side and cook for about 2 minutes until the sugar begins to caramelize. Set aside on a sizzle plate. Preheat the oven to 375 for later reheat.

For the salad:

Combine the tomatoes, onions, cilantro along with fish sauce and lime juice. Season with salt and pepper to taste and set aside.

For the garlic rice:

Heat a medium nonstick pan on medium high. Add the olive oil and the chopped garlic. Cook the garlic until lightly toasted and then add the cooked steamed rice. Heat and incorporate the garlic well into the rice and season with salt and pepper to taste. You can add the optional pinch of garlic powder for extra garlic flavor.

For the eggs:

Cook eggs to your desired temperature, but over easy or sunny side is preferred.

For Plating:

Place 1 cup of rice in a nice 10” shallow bowl. Place 2 pieces of bacon in each bowl. Place the eggs on top of the rice and arrange the tomato salad around the side. Garnish with extra chopped cilantro or optional toasted garlic. Enjoy immediately.