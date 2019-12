Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — An iconic bar at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign campus will soon be completely gone.

The tear down of KAM’s started this week. Construction workers said the building should be completely gone by Thursday.

The popular bar and other storefronts will be replaced by a new apartment building.

KAM’s officially closed its doors in October. The bar had been on Daniel Street since 1933, and moved in 1975.

A new KAM’s will open in a new location next year.