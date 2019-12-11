Girl, 15, missing from Woodstock

WOODSTOCK, Ill. — A mother in Woodstock is seeking the public’s help in finding her 15-year-old daughter.

According to Melissa Haske, her daughter, Hannah Stakes, was last seen around 9 p.m. Monday at her home on Carol Avenue in Woodstock.

The Northwest Herald reports Haske said her daughter is in danger because of recent mental health problems.

Hannah is described as being 110 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She last was seen wearing a black Columbia jacket and black Converse shoes and carrying a grey backpack. Haske said she took a skateboard with her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Woodstock Police Department at at 815-338-2131.