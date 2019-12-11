Focus On Family: Author of Why Will No One Play with Me? The Play Better Plan to Help Children of All Ages Make Friends & Thrive

Posted 11:29 AM, December 11, 2019, by

Parenting Coach Caroline Maguire, PDD, M.Ed., author of WHY WILL NO ONE PLAY WITH ME: THE PLAY BETTER PLAN FOR CHILDREN OF ALL AGES TO MAKE FRIENDS & THRIVE

https://www.carolinemaguireauthor.com/

Event:

STAR NET Parent Workshop Chicago

December 12th

Check-in:  5:00 p.m., Workshop:  5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Chicago Public Schools, Garfield Park Location: 2651 W. Washington Blvd., Chicago, IL 60612

The speech/event is free and open to parents but they do want people to register.

https://www.cvent.com/events/starnet-region-v-city-of-chicago-fy20-calendar-of-events/registration-d7605452eac14054a5d31d39ece0337b.aspx?fqp=true

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.