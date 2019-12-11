× Cubs won’t extend Anthony Rizzo’s contract yet: Report

SAN DIEGO – One of the most critical parts of this Cubs’ offseason is figuring out which players will be sticking around for the long haul.

That’s because a number of the team’s young core players will be due for new contracts coming up in the next two years. That includes the leader of this current era of the team, who has been with the group since the early days of the Theo Epstein rebuild back in 2012.

Anthony Rizzo’s contract runs through the 2021 season, with that last year being a club option for $16.5 million in that final season. It’s the same time which Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, and Kyle Schwarber have their deals coming up, with Willson Contreras up after that, so the Cubs will have some tough choices coming up soon.

Many believe a few could be mad this offseason, but one that reportedly won’t take place is a long-term extension for Rizzo.

Some news here: The Cubs are NOT talking about an extension this offseason with this popular player. It means he very well could walk in 2 years. Story here: https://t.co/upCOxC3c6B — Jesse Rogers (@ESPNChiCubs) December 11, 2019

Per Jesse Rogers of ESPN, citing his agent Marc Pollack, the Cubs and Rizzo will not work on an extension at this time. Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer told NBC Sports Chicago that the sides have had discussions but weren’t close to a deal so far.

Rizzo is currently on a seven-year, $41 million contract extension that he signed back in May of 2013 that included two club option years for $16.5 million. Naturally, the Cubs picked it up for the 2020 season to keep one of their leaders in the clubhouse around.

Joining the team via trade from the Padres in January of 2012 as one of the first major moves after Epstein took over the club in October of 2011. Since then, Rizzo has been an All-Star and Gold Gold Glove winner at first base while also winning the Silver Slugger Award in 2016 along with the Robert Clemente Award for service in 2017.

He’s was the anchor of this era of the franchise that brought the club their first World Series championship in 108 years in November, 2016.

While the desire may be there on both sides to have Rizzo finish his career with the Cubs, the time is not right for either side to make that happen.