CHICAGO — As we move closer to recreational pot being legal in Illinois, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx filed the first court motions Wednesday to vacate more than 1,000 low-level cannabis convictions.

Foxx said it will help people who have lost out on jobs or housing because of criminal records.

Hundreds of thousands of people may be eligible to have low-level cannabis convictions cleared.

