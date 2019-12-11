For the latest forecast and more visit wgntv.com/weather.
Cloudy but mild through Friday, new cold surge this weekend
-
Rain Wednesday night, mild Thursday temperatures cool into the weekend
-
Temperatures dip Friday, become mild again into early next week
-
After a cold Wednesday, temperatures rebound Thursday and Friday
-
Seasonably cool with some sun, rain possible this weekend
-
Sprinkles Thursday night, rain could turn into wintry mix this weekend
-
-
Snow makes for messy Monday commute, record cold possible this week
-
Snow, wind expected Monday before record cold blast
-
Warm but rainy Monday, temperatures in the 50s this week
-
Summer warmth continues Tuesday, seasonably cool weekend ahead
-
Sunshine continues for a few more days, weekend chill on the way
-
-
Mild, dry weather into Friday, then a big change
-
Tracking Tropical Depression Imelda’s wet impact this weekend
-
Winter chill to return following Monday’s rain