Chicago Fire eSports player Enrique Espinoza joins Sports Feed on Wednesday

CHICAGO - There are many levels of a Major League Soccer franchise, and those are both on and off the field.

Enrique Espinoza takes part in two levels of Chicago Fire FC, serving as a coach for the junior's team while also taking part in a new venture being undertaken by all MLS teams.

He's the official eSports player for the franchise, and he just got his contract renewed to represent the squad at competitions throughout 2020. On Wednesday, he appeared on Sports Feed to talk about his role with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

At the same time, he also gave a demonstration of FIFA Soccer for the guys, which you can see in the video above or below.