Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, III -- A woman was found dead inside a burning apartment building in the Brainerd neighborhood on the South Side.

It was believed to have happened just before 10:30 last night at 89th and Justine. The woman who died was 27. A 57-year-old woman was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. She’s in fair condition at this hour. A man was also hurt, but is okay and not hospitalized.