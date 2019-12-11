Murder charges filed in fatal shooting of nurse in Little Village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Murder charges have been filed in the death of a nurse who was shot and killed last month as he walked home from work in Little Village.

Armando Lopez, 19, was initially charged with aggravated fleeing of a police officer. On Wednesday Chicago police announced Lopez is charged with first degree murder in the death of Frank Aguilar.

Aguilar, 32, was walking in the 3700 block of West 32nd Street around 11:30 p.m. on November 12. Police said a gray SUV drove by and someone in the vehicle fired a gun, hitting Aguilar in the chest. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Prosecutors said Lopez was behind the wheel of a silver SUV, linked to the shooting.

When police tried to pull Lopez over, they said he at first stopped, then took off, and lead them on high-speed chase to the South Side.

Chicago police have scheduled a news conference for Thursday ahead of Lopez's scheduled court appearance.

