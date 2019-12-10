Zion elementary school principal charged with sex abuse dating back to 2008
ZION, Ill. — An elementary school principal in Zion has been charged with five counts of sex abuse dating back to 2008.
Beulah Park Elementary School Principal Curtiss Tolefree’s charges are related to his time working in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Tolefree was charged with three counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff and two counts of exposing genitals to a child. Beulah Park Elementary School immediately placed Tolefree on administrative leave after learning of the charges.
The district said “there’s no indication whatsoever” that the alleged conduct impact their students.
Read a full letter below from Superintendent Dr. Keely Roberts:
On December 9, 2019, Zion School District 6 was notified that Curtiss Tolefree, Principal at Beulah Park Elementary School has been charged in Kenosha, Wisconsin with 3 counts of Sexual Assault of Student by School Staff and 2 counts of Exposing Genitals to a Child. According to the Kenosha District Attorney’s charging documents, the current charges stem from an incident that occurred in September of 2008, which is before Mr. Tolefree was employed by Zion Elementary School District 6. Based on the information provided to the District, there is no indication whatsoever that the alleged criminal conduct involves District 6 or its students. Immediately upon learning of the charges, Mr. Tolefree was placed on administrative leave. Ms. Jackson, Assistant Principal, will continue to uphold the administrative responsibilities for Beulah Park Elementary School.
District 6 stands ready to fully cooperate with law enforcement with respect to this matter, but to date, due to the current information indicating no involvement of District 6 or its students, the District has had minimal involvement in the criminal investigation. Accordingly, there is no additional information District 6 can share at this time; however, if we receive new information, we will provide an update if warranted and permitted by the Kenosha Police Department and the Kenosha District Attorney’s Office.
We understand that this news is concerning. Please know the safety and security of our students, staff and schools is and will always be our top priority. The District conducts fingerprint-based criminal background checks and cross-referencing of state and national sexual and violent offender registries as a part of our pre-employment process.
Thank you,
Dr. Keely Roberts
Superintendent