Zion elementary school principal charged with sex abuse dating back to 2008

ZION, Ill. — An elementary school principal in Zion has been charged with five counts of sex abuse dating back to 2008.

Beulah Park Elementary School Principal Curtiss Tolefree’s charges are related to his time working in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Tolefree was charged with three counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff and two counts of exposing genitals to a child. Beulah Park Elementary School immediately placed Tolefree on administrative leave after learning of the charges.

The district said “there’s no indication whatsoever” that the alleged conduct impact their students.

Read a full letter below from Superintendent Dr. Keely Roberts: