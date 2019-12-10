Wayne Messmer brings the holiday spirit by performing “White Christmas” on WGN Morning News

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“Believe in the Magic of Christmas” is a fun, heartwarming, musical production that celebrates the spirit of Christmas in all of us. This year will be magical in both senses. Many audience members have told us, after attending our previous shows, that they were making our show a regular part of their own Christmas tradition every year because it always puts them in the Christmas spirit.

This year’s concert production features a 38-piece orchestra, including 7 vocalists and a 50 – member children’s choir. The music is accompanied by a backdrop of visuals and video, a dramatic presentation, audience participation, magic, and several surprises as well! The show is an emotional roller-coaster!

For more information, visit https://www.akorchestra.com/