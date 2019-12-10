White Sox Manager Rick Renteria gives update from winter meetings

Watch Above: White Sox manger Rick Renteria speaks from the MLB winter meetings Tuesday.

SAN DIEGO — The MLB Winter Meeting kicked off Monday in San Diego, with both teams from Chicago in different situations when it comes to the hot stove talk.

The White Sox are looking to add impact players to their young nucleus in an effort to make the postseason for the first time in 12 years. They’ve already been busy this offseason, signing free agent catcher Yasmani Grandal a few weeks ago.

They haven’t made any deals yet at this week’s winter meetings, but missed out on Zack Wheeler, despite reportedly offering more money. That obviously bummed out General Manager Rick Hahn.

“You either get the guy or you don’t. When you don’t, you move on to the next one,” Hahn said.

On Tuesday, Grandal was named as catcher on the All-MLB Second Team following his 2019 season with the Brewers.