Student’s Axe body spray ‘prank’ causes evacuation of Florida school bus

PARRISH, Fla. — It wasn’t the “Axe effect” the body spray company intended when a Florida middle school student’s pungent mist prompted a school bus evacuation Monday.

The bus was carrying students from Buffalo Creek Middle School when at least one of the children discharged an excessive amount of Axe body spray, WFLA reports. Authorities believe the incident was a prank.

Thirty Manatee County children were escorted off the bus, 15 of whom were treated for “mild respiratory irritation” and released, according to Parrish Fire District officials.

Photos from the scene show at least four ambulances, along with Parrish fire vehicles.

A second driver met the evacuated students to help them get home.