Police say robbery of U of Chicago student may be connected to string of Starbucks robberies

CHICAGO — Police said a robbery involving a University of Chicago student in Hyde Park may be connected to a string of Starbucks robberies across downtown and the North Side.

The student had their cellphone snatched out of their hands by someone who had just gotten out of an Acura sedan Monday evening just before 7 p.m. near 57th Street and Drexel Avenue.

A witness was able to give campus police the make, model and license plate number of the car, which matches the same Acura with Illinois plates that has been used in several snatch-and-grab cellphone robberies that began last week on the North Side. Those robberies include four on Monday afternoon in a span of an hour and a half inside Starbucks locations in the West Loop.

Over the weekend, Chicago police issued a community alert warning people in the Lincoln Park and Lakeview neighborhoods about a rash of cellphone robberies, many taking place inside Starbucks locations.

The thieves are working in a group of between two and four people grabbing cellphones that are sitting on tables or snatching out of people’s hands and take off in the blue Acura.

The description of the suspects provided by police was not detailed.

The blue ILX Acura has an Illinois license plate reading AB18149. Anyone who sees the car or has any information is asked to call police.