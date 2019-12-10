× Morton East High School on lockdown Tuesday morning

CICERO, Ill. — Morton East High School has been put on lockdown this morning.

In a statement on Facebook, the school said students and staff are safe inside the building. The lockdown was implemented at around 10:15 a.m.

Read the rest of school’s statement below:

Dear Morton East Parents and Guardians- Morton East High School is implementing a lockdown at this time, which means no one is allowed to enter or exit the building. Students and staff are safe inside our building. Please understand that no one is allowed in or out of the building. Thank you.

Sources told WGN a student saw someone with a weapon. Authorities have not found that person yet and it’s unknown if the weapon was seen inside or outside the school.

The school has been placed on lockdown as precaution.

The district is urging students and parents there is not an active shooter at the school.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.