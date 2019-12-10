Metra UP-NW train strikes pedestrian near Arlington Park; extensive delays expected
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Metra UP-NW service is delayed after a train struck a pedestrian in Arlington Heights.
The incident — involving a pedestrian and train No. 620 — happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday near Arlington Park.
Metra reports that inbound and outbound UP-NW trains are halted, and customers should expect extensive delays.
The condition of the person truck by the train is unknown.
Outbound trains #607 and #609 will terminate at Des Plaines and head back to Chicago to accommodate passengers waiting for delayed inbound trains. No trains getting past Arlington Park either way.
42.095299 -88.009192