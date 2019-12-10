Metra joins Marines for annual Toys for Tots drive

CHICAGO — Commuters taking Metra into the Loop have a chance to brighten a child’s Christmas.

Tuesday marks the 8th annual U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots drive at all of downtown Chicago Metra stations.

Marines and Metra employees will be accepting new, unwrapped toys and cash donations Tuesday between 6-9 a.m. during the morning rush and 3-6 p.m., during the evening rush period.

A statement on Metra’s website said, “Toys for Tots program relies on the generosity of the public, and it is that generosity that brings the idea of Santa Claus to the homes of less fortunate children.”

In 2019, Metra customers donated more than 1,500 toys and more than $22,000.

We're getting ready for the #ToysforTots drive tomorrow! Are you? Consider sharing some joy this season by donating cash or a new, unwrapped toy. Volunteers will be accepting donations at all downtown stations between 6-9 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. pic.twitter.com/42jzix4Ckg — Metra (@Metra) December 9, 2019