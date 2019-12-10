Mark Grote talks about the Bears ahead of the Packers’ game on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - He's been right there for quite a roller coaster ride over the course of the last three months.

The Bears started the season 3-1 then slipped all the way to 4-6 before rebounding with three-straight wins to improve their record to 7-6 on the season. It's much different than many expected, but the team is still alive for a playoff berth as they head to Green Bay to face their rivals on Sunday.

Mark Grote will be on the sidelines at Lambeau Field as the Bears face the Packers and he appeared on Sports Feed to talk about that contest along with the recent winning ways on Tuesday. Watch his full segments with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman in the video above or below.