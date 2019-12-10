Lunchbreak: German Bread Dumplings
Carol Himmel, Owner/Executive Chef – Himmel’s Chicago
Himmel’s Chicago
2251 W. Lawrence Avenue, Chicago, IL
Events:
Himmel’s Christmas Goose Dinner
Call One Week in advance for Traditional German Goose Dinner
Served Through December 23rd, 2019
New Year’s Eve
December 31, 2019
5:00 PM
Prix Fixe Menu
$85.00 per person
Music: Cornelius Von der Hoyden & Orazio Ragonesi
Recipe:
Himmel’s German Bread Dumplings
Pretzel Bread sliced thin 1 loaf
4 eggs
2 cups buttermilk
Salt & pepper
1 teaspoon parsley finely chopped
Method:
Take one loaf of pretzel bread slice thin, place in mixing bowl. Pour on buttermilk so bread can absorb (slightly warm the buttermilk), add salt & pepper and parsley. Mix thoroughly. Shape into balls and place into salted boiling water for 20 minutes. They will be done when they float.
Himmel’s Gravy
1 cup Seasonal wild mushrooms
2 tbs Shallot (minced)
1 tbs butter
Salt and pepper
Heavy cream 1 cup
flour
Method:
Cook mushrooms and shallot until translucent. Add heavy cream. Roll 1 pat of butter into a little ball and roll into the flour. Then add the butter ball into the mushroom and stir until it thickens. Remove from heat, plate dumplings with a spoonful of gravy on top.