Lunchbreak: German Bread Dumplings

Carol Himmel, Owner/Executive Chef – Himmel’s Chicago

Events:

Himmel’s Christmas Goose Dinner

Call One Week in advance for Traditional German Goose Dinner

Served Through December 23rd, 2019

2251 W. Lawrence Avenue

Chicago, IL

(773) 784-8777

New Year’s Eve

December 31, 2019

5:00 PM

Prix Fixe Menu

$85.00 per person

Music: Cornelius Von der Hoyden & Orazio Ragonesi

Recipe:

Himmel’s German Bread Dumplings

Pretzel Bread sliced thin 1 loaf

4 eggs

2 cups buttermilk

Salt & pepper

1 teaspoon parsley finely chopped

Method:

Take one loaf of pretzel bread slice thin, place in mixing bowl. Pour on buttermilk so bread can absorb (slightly warm the buttermilk), add salt & pepper and parsley. Mix thoroughly. Shape into balls and place into salted boiling water for 20 minutes. They will be done when they float.

Himmel’s Gravy

1 cup Seasonal wild mushrooms

2 tbs Shallot (minced)

1 tbs butter

Salt and pepper

Heavy cream 1 cup

flour

Method:

Cook mushrooms and shallot until translucent. Add heavy cream. Roll 1 pat of butter into a little ball and roll into the flour. Then add the butter ball into the mushroom and stir until it thickens. Remove from heat, plate dumplings with a spoonful of gravy on top.