Lunchbreak: German Bread Dumplings

Posted 12:05 PM, December 10, 2019, by

Carol Himmel, Owner/Executive Chef – Himmel’s Chicago

Himmel’s Chicago

2251 W. Lawrence Avenue, Chicago, IL

http://www.himmelschicago.com

Events:

Himmel’s Christmas Goose Dinner

Call One Week in advance for Traditional German Goose Dinner

Served Through December 23rd, 2019

2251 W. Lawrence Avenue

Chicago, IL

(773) 784-8777

 New Year’s Eve

December 31, 2019

5:00 PM

Prix Fixe Menu

$85.00 per person

Music: Cornelius Von der Hoyden & Orazio Ragonesi

Recipe:

Himmel’s German Bread Dumplings 

Pretzel Bread sliced thin 1 loaf

4 eggs

2 cups buttermilk

Salt & pepper

1 teaspoon parsley finely chopped

Method:

Take one loaf of pretzel bread slice thin, place in mixing bowl. Pour on buttermilk so bread can absorb (slightly warm the buttermilk), add salt & pepper and parsley. Mix thoroughly. Shape into balls and place into salted boiling water for 20 minutes. They will be done when they float.

Himmel’s Gravy

1 cup Seasonal wild mushrooms

2 tbs Shallot (minced)

1 tbs butter

Salt and pepper

Heavy cream 1 cup

flour

Method:

Cook mushrooms and shallot until translucent. Add heavy cream. Roll 1 pat of butter into a little ball and roll into the flour. Then add the butter ball into the mushroom and stir until it thickens. Remove from heat, plate dumplings with a spoonful of gravy on top.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.