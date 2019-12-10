Cubs Manager David Ross on taking over the role, trade prospects at winter meetings

Watch Above: Cubs Manager Davis Ross speaks from the Baseball Winter Meetings Tuesday

SAN DIEGO — It was at the winter meetings in San Diego that the Cubs landed Jon Lester for six years and $155 million, a free agent deal that signaled they were ready to win.

This year, the Cubs headed into the winter meeting with a lot of questions surrounding what the future will look like on the North Side. The core on the Cubs roster have been the foundation over the past few years, but but could we see a major player get moved to free up some money?

For example, could the Cubs trade former MVP Kris Bryant to signal a move in a completely different direction? When he hits free agency, Bryant is near the top of the list of potential trade talks.

Bryant and his agent Scott Boras recently filed a grievance claiming the Cubs altered his service time in 2015 to delay his free agency. Theo Epstein said a ruling on the manner is still a couple weeks away.

Tuesday in San Diego Boras said the rumors surrounding Bryant come with the territory for a player of his talent at this point of his career.

The latest from the winter meeting is the Washington Nationals, fresh off resigning Stephen Strasburg to the wealthiest deal in MLB history, have inquired to the Cubs about trading for Bryant.

MLB Dot Com’s JP Morosi says Bryant has a better chance of being dealt than Indians star shortstop Francisco Lindor, though neither is expected to be moved soon. The Score’s Bruce Lavine reported yesterday the Phillies have also checked with the Cubs about a Bryant deal.