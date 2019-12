CHICAGO — In just three weeks, recreational marijuana will become legal in Illinois.

State regulators will start accepting applications Wednesday for up to 75 new marijuana retail stores.

Applicants must apply in-person at the Thompson Center and pay a non-refundable $5,000 deposit.

They’ll be judged on a point system, and any ties will be decided by a random drawing.

Winners will be announced in May, and they’ll have to pay another $60,000 for the license.