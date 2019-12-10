Has a Chicago winter ever been rain-free?

Posted 10:01 PM, December 10, 2019, by

Dear Tom,
Many people think of Chicago winters as being very cold and snowy, but it rains here a lot also with milder temperatures. Has there ever been a Chicago winter that had nothing but snow?
William Alther, Chicago
Dear William,
A Chicago winter (December through February) has never been absolutely rain-free, at least in the years of Chicago’s official snowfall records, which began with the winter of 1884-85. No matter how cold a given winter has been, a mild spell (although usually brief) has always shown up to give a little bit of rain. In reality, snow contributes just a fraction of Chicago’s annual 36.89 inches of precipitation. Assuming our average yearly snowfall, 36.3 inches, yields about 3.63 inches of water (which is the usual ten-to-one snow-to-water ratio), then Chicago snowfall contributes only about 9.8 percent of its total annual precipitation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.