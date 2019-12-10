FeedonThis: The build-up to Bears-Packers continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - When there isn't a big rivalry game ahead, there is still plenty of Bears' talk on Sports Feed. When it's Packer week, it only increased.

That was the case on Tuesday where a number of segments were devoted to talking about Matt Nagy's team before they head to Lambeau Field.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman talked about how they'll deal with the loss of Roquan Smith for the rest of the season while also discussing the return of Akiem Hicks on the show. That segments part of the best of the show in #FeedonThis, which you can see in the video above.

The guys also devoted one of their topics in "140 or Less" to the team's improved offense.

See what Josh and Jarrett had to say about that along with a possible Kris Bryant trade & Bulls attendance in the form of a tweet in the video above.

The Winter Meetings are in full swing in San Diego with plenty of things at stake for the Cubs and White Sox.

Watch the guys's discussion on the happenings so far in the video above.

Jarrett played a child's game during Social Fodder that was inspired by a video during the segment.

See what he did in the video above.