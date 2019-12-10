Colin Egglesfield returns to discuss his one man show, ‘No, I’m not Tom Cruise’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join actor, Colin Egglesfield, as he gives people an evening of inspiration and insight when he takes the stage at North Central College on Tuesday December 10th @ 7PM. Colin will be visiting Naperville to share his recently published memoir, “Agile Artist" and his passion for motivating everyone to live their best life.

Colin will share his life story, including the many times he has had to overcome adversity in show business as well as his personal life. Realizing everyone faces obstacles in their lives, Colin will inspire the audience to forge ahead and find a way to be the superstar in their own life. He will share his incredible insight and the strategies he had to adopt not only to overcome the odds in pursuit of his acting career but also to survive cancer...not once, but twice. Colin's inspiring message will encourage you to overcome challenges and pursue what matters most to you!

Event will take place at The Theater at Meiley-Swallow Hall:

31 South Ellsworth Street

Naperville, IL 60540

Tickets are $25 which secures you a seat for the show followed by a meet and greet and pictures with Colin. Seating is first come, first served. Seat number is place in line for meet and greet. Tickets are non-refundable.

There will be copies of Colin's book, "Agile Artist: Life Lessons from Hollywood and Beyond" available for purchase, while supplies last.

To purchase tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4445452