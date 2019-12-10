2 men die after shoot-out as 1 walked with son in Chicago

Posted 12:08 PM, December 10, 2019, by , Updated at 12:13PM, December 10, 2019

CHICAGO — Two men died after shooting one another in Chicago, as one of them was taking his son to school Monday morning, authorities said.

Police said a man, 31, was shot several times in the chest and torso while walking on the 6200 block of South Mozart Street with his son, who was unhurt and ran to get help. The man returned fire, striking the other man, 24, in both legs.

Both were later pronounced dead at hospitals. Investigators have not said what led to the shootings.

The boy’s elementary school was about two blocks away from the scene of the shootings, authorities said.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.