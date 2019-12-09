Winter Weather Advisory issued for counties in northern Illinois

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in Northern Illinois starting at 6 p.m. Monday.

Continues include Boone, DeKalb, Kane, Lake, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Winnebago.

Snow is expected and a quick onset of heavy snow is possible.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 20s and low 30s are also expected.

Gusty winds have the protentional to reduce visibility and slippery roads are possible so drivers are urged to use caution while traveling.

Total snow accumulations of up to 1 inch are possible.

Updates at wgntv.com/weather