CHICAGO, III – Two different fires were started in abandoned car lots on Chicago’s South Side. At least thirty cars were set on fire in a car lot at 88th and Genoa in the Gresham neighborhood. The fire is believed to have happed about 1:30 this morning.

Another fire burned about five miles southeast, in the three hundred block of east 115th Street in Roseland. 8 cars were affected in this fire, and at least one family was displaced. No injuries were reported. This is a developing story, it’s too soon to tell if the fires are connected. We’ll update as details become available.