Two different fires were started in abandoned car lots on Chicago’s South Side

Posted 4:50 AM, December 9, 2019, by
Data pix.

CHICAGO, III – Two different fires were started in abandoned car lots on Chicago’s South Side.  At least thirty cars were set on fire in a car lot at 88th and Genoa in the Gresham neighborhood.  The fire is believed to have happed about 1:30 this morning.

Another fire burned about five miles southeast, in the three hundred block of east 115th Street in Roseland.  8 cars were affected in this fire, and at least one family was displaced.  No injuries were reported.  This is a developing story, it’s too soon to tell if the fires are connected.  We’ll update as details become available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.