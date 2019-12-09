Tom Fornelli talks about the College Football Playoff on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - When the conference championships came to an end, the only question was where the teams were going to be ranked.

Ohio State, LSU, Clemson, and Oklahoma were penciled into the four-team College Football Playoff after the title contests, with the only question being who would end up with the No. 1 seed.

It was the Tigers who got that distinction over the Buckeyes as they'll face the Sooners in the Peach Bowl while Ohio State faces the defending champion Tigers in the Fiesta Bowl.

Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports joined Sports Feed Monday to discusses the aftermath of the selections with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

