Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Temps plunge and cold settles in for a few days
-
A cold end to the week but temps rebound for weekend
-
Enjoy this weekend’s mild weather. Frigid wind chills arrive next week
-
Saturday is coldest morning since May 4
-
Another chilly day but then temps begin to warm
-
Tuesday’s record-breaking cold not seen in 149 years
-
-
Mild weekend and then a big drop in temps
-
Sunny, mild temps before Tuesday’s rain
-
Cool air for the weekend but then a bump in temps
-
Temps begin to climb slowly
-
Temps in 60s with partly cloudy skies
-
-
Week begins a little warmer before cold weather returns
-
Rainy Monday in store before cold sets in
-
Great weather for Bears game; cold, rainy rest of week