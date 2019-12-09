Sisters turn ‘courageous’ cancer fight into special, supportive bakery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sisters Kathryn Chandler and Laura Pekarik grew up with a love for baking.

They never guessed all those hours in the kitchen would be the one thing that would lift them out of their darkest days.

In 2010 Chandler was diagnosed with advanced non-Hodgkin’s T-cell lymphoma at age 26. And days turned into months at the hospital getting treatments to kill the cancer. To pass the time, Pekarik went back to the thing they loved the most, bringing her sister cupcakes

“This is what was going to cure me,” Chandler said. “I loved it so much. I loved eating it. It's going to make it all better.”

Chemo treatments became brainstorming sessions for the sisters as they dreamt up the most outrageous combinations.

By 2012 Chandler’s cancer was in remission and the sisters had a book packed full of ideas to start a dream business

It was the beginning of what is now known as Cupcakes for Courage.

Today, Courageous Bakery and Cafe has a storefront location in Elmhurst and Oak Park and the original green truck. For every purchase, they donate a portion of the proceeds for cancer research.