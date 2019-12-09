First public hearing held as part of CPD’s search for new superintendent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — In the last decade, three men have led the Chicago Police Department. Two were from outside the department. The most recent, Eddie Johnson, was promoted from within.

A week after Johnson was fired by Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the first of a series of meetings was held asking the public who should be next.

Members of the police board met with the public Monday at Trinity United Church of Christ on the South Side. The board asked those in attendance what qualifications they wanted to see in the next superintendent.

Each had a 90 second limit to speak.

From supporting police to a reformist to being a “people person,” the answers were as varied as the roughly three dozen people who attended the meeting.

The police board will whittle down the applicants to present to Lightfoot. In 2016, then Mayor Emanuel bypassed the board’s three outsider finalists, to promote Johnson from within. He was chief of patrol at the time. The board president then was Lightfoot. This time around, as mayor, she vowed to go with one of the three finalists this board selects.

The board says it is open to what the community wants.

“We’re going to do the darnest to find the best candidate because the city deserves it,” John O’Malley, who serves on the bored, said.

Two more meeting are scheduled:

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Muslim Community Center, 4380 N. Elston Ave.

Thursday, Dec. 12

JLM Community Center, 2622 W. Jackson Blvd.