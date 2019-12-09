FeedonThis: Just in time for Packers’ week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -Something has happened that many didn't expect about two months ago: Akiem Hicks is not only returning to the Bears' lineup, but he's doing so with a team still in the playoff hunt.

Yes, it's still a small chance, and the Bears will have to win out to make it happen, but there is consequence with their game against the Packers Sunday other than pride.

The defensive end's likely return was a part of Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman's discussion on Sports Feed Monday night. You can see that segment in the best of the show in #FeedonThis in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Man Crush Monday featured a tribute to an inspirational person who passed away on Monday.

Pete Frates, who started the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, passed away due to complications from the disease to start this week, so Josh decided to make him his pick for the segment.

See his tribute and Jarrett's selection in the video above.