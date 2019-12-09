× FDA issues recall of White Castle frozen sliders due to Listeria concerns

The FDA has announced a voluntary recall of a limited number of White Castle frozen sliders.

Six packs of cheeseburgers, hamburgers and jalapeño cheeseburgers have been recalled due to Listeria concerns.

The recall will impact sliders with best by dates ranging from Aug. 4, 2020 to Aug. 17, 2020.

Any product with these dates on shelves is presently being removed.

To date, public health officials have not reported any illnesses associated with these products.

“Our number one focus is the safety of our customers and our team members, and as a family owned business, we want to hold ourselves to the absolute highest standards of accountability in all aspects of our business – and especially food safety,” said White Castle Vice President, Jamie Richardson.

A recent sample conducted by a third party laboratory of its frozen sandwiches from one manufacturing facility showed a presence of Listeria monocytogenes, halting any shipment of product to customers. Since the problem was identified, White Castle has not shipped any product from this facility to customers.

Customers who may have purchased any of the products indicated are urged to dispose of them or return them to the store where they were purchased for a refund.