Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber gets married over the weekend

CHICAGO – There’s plenty of work to be done during the offseason for a Major League Baseball player to make sure they’re ready for the upcoming season.

Kyle Schwarber figures to be doing that from now till spring training, but he did take a weekend to set himself up for the rest of his life off the field.

Congrats to the new Mr. and Mrs Schwarber. What a beautiful wedding!! Cheers to many years of health, happiness and love. 🥂 pic.twitter.com/Rtbqz6aBx4 — Jason Romano (@jason_romano7) December 8, 2019

This weekend in Atlanta, the Cubs’ outfield married longtime girlfriend Paige Hartman, with his agent Jason Romano putting these pictures of the couple up on Twitter.

A number of former and current Cubs attended the ceremony, as seen in Kristina Lackey’s Instagram post from the event with her husband, former Cubs’ pitcher John.

Included in that group are Jake Arrieta, Jon Lester, Kyle Hendricks, and Justin Grimm.

Merry Christmas y’all! I got a early gift! pic.twitter.com/EJGSNCHFGE — Kyle Schwarber (@kschwarb12) December 24, 2018

Schwarber announced his engagement to Hartman on Twitter on Christmas Eve, 2018, and the pair were married just under a year after.