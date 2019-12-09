× Cubs finalize David Ross’ 2020 coaching staff

CHICAGO – Much of it has come out in bits and pieces over the past few weeks, but on Monday the Cubs finally locked in the first coaching staff under manager David Ross.

The Cubs make official their 2020 coaching staff under new manager David Ross. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/pHe1s5gJOY — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) December 9, 2019

Of the 13 staff members that were announced, five are new to the organization, including Ross’ bench coach Andy Green, who comes to Chicago after four seasons as the Padres manager. Craig Driver takes over as the first base and catching coach after spending two years as the Phillies’ bullpen catcher and Chris Young comes with him from Philadelphia as the bullpen coach.

Twelve-year MLB veteran Mike Napoli, who was a teammate of Ross in Boston, joins the staff as a quality assurance coach while Kyle Evans moves up in the organization to senior director of major league data and development after eight seasons in previous roles with the organization.

Eight other staff members return from Joe Maddon’s staff including pitching coach Tommy Hottovy and hitting coach Anthony Iapoce, who each will enter their second year with the organization. Will Venable moves from first to third base as he enters his third year with the organization while Mike Borzello continues as the associate pitching, catching and strategy coach. Assistant hitting coach Terrmel Sledge comes back for a second year with a team while Chad Noble returns for his seventh season as bullpen catcher.

Franklin Font and Juan Cabreja also stay as staff assistants for Ross, who is managing for the first time.